Soundcore Space One Pro A3602 Foldable BT/ANC headphones: affordable premium sound (review)

Soundcore Space One Pro BT/ANC headphones offer a premium ANC, sound and fold up and in for travel, all for RRP $349.99 (and seen for about $200).

Yes, these play in the same space as (weight/CyberShack rating). Theres scored 86.

But do they have premium performance? Yes and no. They:

Won’t beat Bose for ANC, but they are pretty good – more than enough

Won’t beat B&W Px7 or Sennheiser Momentum 4 for music quality, aptX codecs and USB-C charge and listen.

Don’t have head tracking (and I think that is a good thing)

Don’t have an expensive hard carry case (soft carry bag)

Here are a few features you don’t expect for this price

$349 but seen for <$200 – bargain

3.5mm ‘analogue’ which does not use the battery

40/60 hours battery life AAC, ANC on/off (LDAC ANC on/off 30/54 hours)

5V/2W/10A Quick Charge – 5 minutes for 8 hours

Amazing EQ with 23 presets and a custom 8-band EQ with +/- 6dB adjustment. If you can’t get your sound preference, then you are hard to please.

BT 5.3 SBC, AAC and LDAC (Android only)

Comprehensive App

Decent Adaptive ANC 3.0 (better than expected for the price)

Dolby Audio (not Atmos) surround sound processing, which is superior to generic spatial sound processing

Extremely comfortable with a full headband and soft cups at 283g

Good hands-free

HearID 2.0 sound (a hearing test) that creates a personal sound profile.

Replaceable ear pads.

Super Foldable Design up and in for travel into a minuscule 130 x 130 x 90mm x 283g – you won me.

Soundcore is an Anker brand established in 2014. It has become very well known in the US for great sound at reasonable prices. Its predecessor model was Amazon US’s best-selling over-the-ear headphone, and is one of the Top 3 global wireless headphone makers.

Australian Review: Soundcore Space One Pro Model A3602 Foldable BT/ANC headphones

Firmware 03.36 tested 12-16 August 2025. Note this is the Pro model, not the standard one that is lower-cost.

FAQs Price $349.99 with free shipping, 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seen around $200 online, so shop around $79 Optional Hard side case Colours Jet Black

Cream White From From Soundcore or Amazon AU Warranty 18 months and a 30-day money-back Made in China Company Anker is a Chinese electronics company that produces computer and mobile peripherals, including phone chargers, power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, torches, screen protectors, security cameras, and more under multiple brands. More CyberShack Anker news and reviews

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

First Impression – Foldable!

You buy these because they are BT/ANC travel headphones. The FlexiCurve headband and hinges allow the cups to rotate 180 degrees, and fold in ear cup to ear cup, into an extremely small and portable package. A soft carry bag is provided.

The headband has 100% coverage around your head. The plastic arms extend by friction. We won’t comment on longevity except to say that the frame is high-impact, low-wear Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), the ear cups are Polycarbonate (PC), and the padding is soft PU faux leather. Genuine replacement pads are $50.99 with free shipping. Generics are about half that price.

Note: These are closed-back ANC (Adaptive noise cancelling) earphones. While there is no obvious pressure as seen in many ANC headphones, Pulsatile Tinnitus sufferers should opt for open-back headphones.

Comfort – Pass+

Comfort is highly subjective. I like the fully padded headband. It is quietly comforting compared to some metal monsters. The ear pads are ample to accommodate big ears!

Clamping force is even, and there are no pressure points. The 283g weight is 100g lighter than the AirPod Max and 30g heavier than the Bose Ultra foldable (the only other foldable in this class).

Our test is to wear it for eight hours. It can get a bit toasty after a few hours, but to be fair, so too do most over-the-ear headphones (especially Apple, which gets downright hot).

Soundcore App

The screenshots are self-explanatory. Note the 23 EQ presets.

HearID 2.0 – Pass+

We recommend using the HearID 2.0 tuning. It creates a custom EQ by playing a music sample using different EQs. HearID works well, and the custom EQ is downloaded to the headphones.

Physical Controls – Pass+

There are physical controls on both ear cups. Sound (not voice) prompts indicate change.

Wear detection – No

This feature was deprecated from the original Space One. It is not an issue, but you do need to power off manually.

BT: Pass

Bluetooth 5.3 (SBC., AAC, and LDAC) has a dual multipoint connection, which is controlled by the App. It supports Google Fast Pair.

3.5mm Analogue:- Pass+

This does not use battery power, so there is no audio processing. Depending on your host device, it should have loads of volume and a clean signal that the superb peek and polyurethane drivers handle with ease.

In fact, the audio signature is, in my opinion, sweeter than BT LDAC.

USB-C is for charge only. See battery later.

ANC: Pass

Soundcore claims noise reduction/blocking up to 45dB from 7-20Hz.

Our tests show about a 20dB prediction from 20 to 700Hz (mid/high bass and low mid), and it does a good job blocking aircraft and heavy vehicle noise. It then relies on the ear cup seal from 7 to 20 kHz.

You can adjust the levels of both ANC and Transparency on a scale from 1 to 5.

Unlike some premium headphones, we did not detect pressure and ANC ‘hiss’.

Transparency: Pass

Access the NC switch to change from ANC to transparency manually. It has sidetone that you can hear your voice – it is slightly artificial.

Or set up Easy Chat, which turns ANC off when you speak. There is a 5/10/15 second delay after hearing your voice.

EQ: Exceed

Yes, there are 23 presets and a custom 8-band EQ with +/- 6dB adjustments. Boy, can you make a ‘Frankensound’ mess.

Dolby Audio: Pass+

Licensed Dolby Audio (not Atmos) surround sound processing is superior to generic spatial sound processing. It processes 2.0 sound to give a 2D surround sound stage. It is available when using BT AAC (not LDAC)

Dolby Atmos (DA): Pass+ if your sound device decodes it

Like any stereo headphone, it can receiver a downmixed DA signal from any DA decoding device – Windows, Mac or Android. This does an outstanding job extending the sound stage a good 15-20cm outside your head, has excellent 3D object placement and even room-shaking bass.

Battery: Exceed

It has two x 350mAh Lithium-Polymer pouch batteries that should last 500 full recharge cycles before retaining 80% charge. Although not listed as a spare part, iFixit indicates that it is user-replaceable.

Soundcore claims 40/60 hours of battery life, at 50% volume using the AAC codec with ANC on/off.

Our test was for a total of 24 hours ANC on, and there was still 50% remaining. When tested with LDAC, the results were ANC on/off 30/54 hours. Verified.

Charge time is about two hours using a 5V/2A/10W charger, and 5 minutes of charge time will get you five additional hours.

Sound: Pass+

It has triple composite 16Ω drivers, with a 20 Hz-20 kHz frequency response and 3% Total Harmonic distortion.

We use a white noise generator to determine the native sound signature free of any EQ or presets.

We tested with SBC (PC), AAC (Smartphone), LDAC (smartphone) and 3.5mm (PC). Where the result is the same, we will leave the adjacent cell blank.

(L) SBC (R) AAC (Click to enlarge)

(L) 3.5 (R) LDAC (Click to enlarge)

SBC AAC LDAC 3.5mm Deep Bass 20-40 Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100 Hz Linear build from 40 Hz to 100 Hz High Bass 100-200 Hz Slight concave dip from 100 to 500 Hz Slight concave dip from 100 to 800 Hz Low Mid 200-400 Hz As above Mid 400-1000 Hz Flat 500 Hz to 11 kHz Flat 500 Hz to 15 kHz Flat 500 Hz to 18 kHz Flat 800 Hz to 10 kHz High-Mid 1-2 kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4 kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6 kHz Flat High Treble 6-10 kHz Flat Dog Whistle 10-20 kHz 11 to 20 kHz slight decline – almost flat 15 to 20 kHz, slight decline 18 kHz drops off a cliff, but very well controlled 11 to 20 kHz

slight decline – almost flat

All have a neutral sound signature with a mid-bass boost. LDAC Hi-res gives the best sound, but SBC and AAC are fine. If you don’t like the bass-forward nature, it is easily remedied in the EQ.

Surprisingly, the 3.5mm analogue is the most pleasant to listen to.

You can expect

Fantastic bass

Balanced mid and treble

Clear vocals

Some distortion at 100% – back off a little.

Sound Signature type It is predominately a neutral signature. The EQ can recess frequencies and create any signature you wish. Soundstage PCM stereo It is pretty wide – at least 10cm outside your head, which is highly unusual (and good) for closed-back headphones. Sound stage Dolby Audio Slightly wider sound stage with good 2D surround sound. Soundstage

Dolby Atmos If you have a DA decoding host device, it can reproduce a 3D DA sound stage. Again, it is more about the ’atmosphere’ than music purity. Head Tracking No. Volume 85dB SBC/AAC (volume limit off)

83 LDAC and 3.5mm Comment If you are watching movies with any surround or spatial sound, you will get a nice effect, but it’s not really what true DA is capable of. Read How to tell if you have good music – sound signature is the key (AV guide)

Hands-free: Pass

It has six mics, of which four are used for hands-free

Decent call quality

Clear speech (slightly robotic)

ANC is not bad – some wind noise creeps in

Need to turn up the volume for calls

Inbox

Soundcore Space One Pro Foldable Over-Ear ANC Headphones A3062 – Black

600mm Charging Cable

1.2m 3.5 to 3.5

Soft bag

What is missing

No IP (few do)

No on-ear sensor

No USB-C charge and listen

CyberShack’s view: Soundcore Space One Pro is an absolute bargain

There are no headphones at this price point with sound quality this good. I would go so far as to say that you can buy two of these for the price of a Bose and have just as much enjoyment!

Sure, Audiophiles will eschew them, but there is an awful lot that is right and very little that can’t be cured by the EQ.

I am sure Soundcore is not out to compete with the premiums, and it is to their credit that this rates so highly – especially if you can bag a bargain.

Soundcore Space One Pro rating 86/100

These rate well on value.

Features: 85 – all the essential premium features, including 3.5mm, wicked battery life, excellent app, and an EQ that can make this whatever you want.

Value: 90. None better for the price, and add 5 points more if you can get them around $200!

Performance: 85. I don’t mind bass-forward, neutral sound signature, but I did use the EQ to back off slightly to suit my tastes. The high treble makes you feel as if you were there, and the mid bass can shake the room.

Ease of Use: 85. The App hearing test and more. The EQ is way more than you need and makes it too easy to get a ‘Frankensound’. An 18-month warranty is class-leading.

Design: 85. Love the fold-up/in.