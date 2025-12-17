JBL BAR 800MK2 – 7.1 surround sound system with virtual Dolby Atmos (review)

The JBL BAR 800MK2 is part of the new MK2 range from 5.0 to 11.1.4 – all with JBL’s impressive home theatre and music chops.

Before you ask what chops are, it’s not a lump of meat on a bone, but means skill, talent, technical ability, and expertise, suggesting proficiency gained through practice and experience. It’s informal slang, meaning high levels of competence.

And the MK2 range is the 2025 update on the already excellent original JBL BAR series launched in March 2023. The main additions over the original include:

Wi-Fi 2.4 and 5GHz streaming, Google multi-room speakers, and broadcast.

Pure Voice 2.0: JBL goes further and analyses the metadata to automatically increase the voice based on ambient room sound and the video scene’s sound. It’s noticeably better than a crossover centre channel.

MultiBeam 3.0 is part psychoacoustics and part discrete rear surround speakers. The soundbar calibrates and adapts to deliver virtual Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

AI Sound Boost analyses the incoming signal in real time to lift dynamics and low-end punch, giving action scenes more energy and music greater drive — all without edging into distortion.

Room calibration optimises the ‘listening zone’ based on your room characteristics. Before and after made quite a difference to our experience

Roon Ready technology, for an incredible user interface, simple setup, rock-solid daily reliability, and the highest levels of audio performance. This requires a subscription (not tested).

Not gone is JBL’s wonderful neutral sound signature (the nirvana), allowing presets, EQ and Dolby Atmos metadata to produce the best possible sound from its 7.1 speakers.

The 2025 JBL BAR MKL2 range includes:

JBL BAR 800MK2 speaker configuration

It’s important that you know what speakers are inside and what they do.

Left forward-firing stereo (all 440 x 80mm full range racetrack drivers)

Right forward-firing stereo

Centre forward-firing voice

Left side-firing surround

Right side-firing surround

In addition are two 25mm tweeters (reinforces mid/high treble. Crossover type for left/right stereo) and one extra racetrack likely for the centre chanel.

Rears

Left forward-firing surround (All 44 x 90mm full range race track drivers

Right forward-firing surround

Sub Woofer

250mm Down-firing

Peak Watts versus RMS

JBL claims 780W Peak (BAR 400W, Rears 2 x 40W and sub 300W). This roughly equates to a total of 390W RMS @THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) 1%.

Australian Review: JBL Bar 800MK2 7.1, 780W (peak), as at 16/12/25

Firmware: OneOS 3.0 (25.26.53.82.00) App version 2.2.9.

Ratings

First Impression – Unique

JBL introduced the detachable speakers with the original 2023 BAR. In essence, this 7.1 soundbar gives convincing rear surround sound when placed behind your seating.

It is pretty big at (W x H x D) 1163 x 52 x 128mm x 6.4kg with the rears and 854 x 52 x 128mm x 5.7kg without. The sub is also large at (W x H x D) 325 x 400 x 325 mm x 8.1kg. Each rear is (W x H x D) 169 x 52 x 128mm x .7kg. It is perfect for 55” to 75” TVs.

We tested with the rears attached to the soundbar and the rears detached and placed behind the seating position. It is two entirely different soundbars!.

Attached, it’s front-centric (as expected of an all-in-one) with a wide sound stage that suits larger TVs.

Detached, and when the rears are correctly placed and calibrated, you get a decent representation of 7.1 surround. I would not go so far as to say a Dolby Atmos (DA) ‘envelope’ because this bar lacks any up-firing speakers. You get a slight sense of DA, not the precise placement you get with the JBL BAR 1300MK2 11.1.4 system.

Placement and Virtual Dolby Atmos

As far as a straight 7.1 all-in-one soundbar goes, you place it in front of the TV and can sit three or more metres away. Sound will be, as expected, front-centric as it cannot create a Dolby Atmos envelope (as it has no rear, forward-firing, side-firing speakers or up-firing speakers).

Virtual Dolby Atmos requires Dolby Vision or HDR/10/10+ content with metadata.

The soundbar covers the front surround, and the rears cover the rear surround. Note the subwoofer can be anywhere in the room.

It can use psychoacoustics for virtual (faux Dolby Atmos or DA), where all-in-one soundbars fool your ears into thinking that sound is coming from around, behind, or above you. To do this, they bounce sound off the ceiling and walls. That is fine if you have lower ceilings and close walls to bounce off – otherwise, you lessen or eliminate the effect. Very few homes are suited to psychoacoustics.

After calibration, MultiBeam 3.0 does its best to give hints of faux DA. In our test area (2.8m ceilings and no side walls), we did not get any 3D height, but some realistic ‘surround’ to about 3m and a wider sound stage.

This is pretty accurate for 2D surround sound, but note that the absence of up-firing speakers means no 3D height.

PureVoice 2.0: Pass+

This is where it shines over the original. Voice is cleaner and crisper. But more important is that it does not substantially alter the audio genres like many soundbars that recess bass and treble to accentuate mids for clear voice.

Calibrate: Pass+

It has an inbuilt microphone to calibrate the soundbar and rear speakers to the room. You first place the rears where two viewers would sit, and the tones establish the DA sound envelope. Then you move the rears behind and beside where the viewers sit and calibrate for surround. It makes a huge difference.

How does it sound? Pass+

I have listened to many 7.1 soundbars, including dedicated home theatre Amps/speakers. For an all-in-one, it is pretty good. Used with the rear speakers detached, it is even better. While I would spend a few hundred dollars more on the BAR 7.1.4 or 11.1.4 (as I love true DA), this is fine for Joe and Jane Average, who want vastly better TV sound.

Low Bass starts at 40 Hz, and settles into a quickly building mid-bass 50-100 Hz. This is where the JBL Bar 800MK2 subwoofer makes a difference, being able to add that ‘room’ shaking bass.

This gold line is as good as it gets for an all-in-one soundbar.

Then it is well controlled and flat from 100 Hz to 10 kHz, and then slightly choppy upper treble (above human hearing).

Bass is thump, not whump, mids are clear (vocals), and treble is crisp and airy.

Volume is huge – 90dB, but you won’t listen anywhere near that.

Audio music is PCM 2.0, and it does not try to upscale (good).

Rears – Pass

You can use the rears as Bluetooth speakers or to broadcast the soundbar to another room. There is no bass, but a nice, clear voice and mid treble.

Each of the rears has a 3.635V/3.283A/12W battery that can be charged by docking wth the BAR or via a USB-C PD 10W or higher charger.

JBL claims up to 10 hours of use, but over two weeks, we found that varies between 6 and 8 hours at 70% depending on FTA SDR TV content or Dolby Digital 7.1 or Dolby Atmos.

If you plan on permanently placing the rears behind you, get two USB-C chargers or a powerboard with USB 5V/2A/10W or higher outputs.

BT 5.3 smartphone to soundbar: Pass

It does not appear to support multi-point, but does reconnect to the last paired device.

The rear speakers are BT 5.4 and support multi-point and Auracast. Codecs are 16-bit/48000kHz SBC and AAC. High res is supported via Wi-Fi streaming.

Multi-room Audio: Pass

You can pair the App with most voice assistants. It can then be part of multi-room audio (Wi-Fi or Ethernet).

Music: Pass+

MP3 Test tracks are clean, bass is thumping, instrumentals are crisp, and the stereo separation is excellent. It does not matter whether it is via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The soundbar supports MP3 16-48kHz and 80-320 kbps, so you can play hi-res music. Music is best played with sound effects off.

One caveat. It does not upscale PCM 2.0 to faux surround (good). It handles surround sound formats, including Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus (7.1) and Blu-ray or 4K streaming (HDR/HDR10+/Dolby Vision and DA).

Cast – Pass+

Google Home (tested) supports multi-room.

AirPlay

Spotify Connect

Tidal Connect

Roon ready

JBL One App

Ports – Pass

Optical in

HDMI ARC 2.0b CEC 18Gbps

HDMI In 4K@30fps (no VRR/ALLM)

Bluetooth 5.3 (pair with last device), not multipoint (you have to clear BT to connect a new device)

Wi-Fi AC 2.4 and 5GHz via App

USB-A 5V/.5A/2.5W (USB playback is available in the US version only.)

Power Use – Pass

It uses a maximum of 18 W at full volume. Minimal.

In Box – Pass

1x Main soundbar

2 x Wireless rear speakers

Wireless Subwoofer

Remote control with 2 x batteries

Power cord

1 x HDMI cable

Side caps (for bar and rears)

Wall-mount brackets (main bar and rears)

Quick start guide

Safety instruction and Warranty card

Wall mount template

CyberShack’s view: JBL Bar 800MK2 offers you great TV surround sound at a reasonable price

I like that the JBL BAR comes in five models because not everyone can afford 11.1.4 (they should 😁but I am a Dolby Atmos snob) and some only need 5.0 sound to immersively improve a TV’s substandard speakers.

If your budget is <$1000, then this is the strongest 7.1 surround sound contender bar none!

Competition

The JBL BAR 800MK2 RRP is $999.95, and there is no better soundbar in that price bracket.

But it’s on JBL’s website at $699.95 and has no peer at that price. So while we will use RRP for comparisons, you would be crazy not to bag a bargain if 7.1 is for you.

JBL Bar 800MK2 Rating

Rated as a 7.1 all-in-one with virtual Dolby Atmos (psychoacoustic room dependent)

Features: 90. A fully featured all-in-one soundbar with remote control, Wi-Fi, an app and even more features than the original.

Value: 95. It presents exceptional value for the features offered. Remember, its strength is sound quality.

Performance: 90. It has an impressive neutral sound signature, loads of volume and a wide sound stage.

Ease of Use: 90 – It is easy to set up and use; the App is simple, and calibration compensates for most room types.

Design: 90. It is well-designed and made.

Please note that the JBL BAR 800MK2 has no upfiring front or rear speakers as shown in the video. It can create a 2D sound envelop, not a 3D spatial height envelope.