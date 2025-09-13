Dolby Vision 2 – the next bombshell in the TV format wars

In 2026, Hisense will be the first to introduce Dolby Vision 2, offering content intelligence and authentically cinematic use of motion smoothing and settings to make TV content look its best automatically.

Dolby Vision 2 (DV2 information here) is for the newer premium TVs with a Pentonic 800 MiraVision Pro PQ Engine chip or later processor and RGB Micro-LED backlight.

The bombshell is that this finally puts to bed the argument between the free HDR10+ (and its Adaptive IQ version) and licensed Dolby Vision. DV2 is far superior. And wait, there will be a DV2 Max version as well.

Bottom line: Dolby Vision on a good TV with decent brightness and contrast is the only way to watch movies, play games and more. DV2 TVs will take that to a new level, leaving HDR10+ in its dust.

What Dolby Vision 2 means

For starters, it gives artists tools to bring their vision to life and push their creative boundaries further than ever before. To do this, it needs massive new processing power and brighter backlights – things that the free HDR10+ could never do. It is equally applicable to movies, TV shows, and games, and Dolby Vision (Gen 1) will look even better on a DV2 TV.”

In essence, it allows them to push more metadata to the TV to help AI make it more of what was intended. It is backward compatible with Dolby Vision Gen 1 and IQ.

Counter Intelligence automatically optimises your TV to deliver a more captivating picture based on what you’re watching and where you are watching.

Precision Black reduces consumer frustration that the image is “too dark” by making it crystal clear and improving clarity in any viewing environment without compromising artistic intent.

Bi-directional tone mapping gives nuances to colours using more of the 1.07 billion colours. Creators can define how content is tone-mapped on displays with capabilities that are either below or above the capabilities of the reference monitor.

Light Sense fine-tunes picture quality through advanced ambient light detection and new reference lighting data from the content source.

Sports and Gaming Optimisation introduces new enhancements such as white point adjustments and motion control explicitly designed to address the unique needs of live sports and gaming.

Charlie Brown saw the Hisense demo at IFA and was impressed. “Better colour, tones, contrast, more HDR detail in dark and highlighted areas. More realistic and a big leap forward.

Not all TVs will get Dolby Vision 2

Cheaper QLED and QD LED TVs will only ever support Dolby Vision IQ, and that won’t change. Good TVs will cost more, and that means we finally have certification for DV2 TVs.

Content won’t be an issue. Any DV content will have enhancements on a DV2 TV. Any new content will be shot in DV2. Filmmaker mode will now be DV2.

It’s likely that any brand that supports Dolby Vision will eventually produce DV2 models.

Hisense has announced it for micro-LED 2026 models.

Samsung also has RGB micro-LED but does not support Dolby Vision on any TV, preferring its HDR10+. In fact, Samsung downmixes Dolby Vision to the vastly inferior HDR10 on its TVs.

Sony is yet to announce its plans.

TCL showed a DV2 TV at IFA 2025 (panel from sister company CSOT).

Current LG WOLED panels cannot support DV2. A lot is happening in the OLED space, and BEO feels that its inkjet-printed OLED (due in late 2026) should support DV2.

