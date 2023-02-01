Samsung Galaxy Book3, Pro, Pro 360, and Ultra Windows 11 laptops – Launch 2 February 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Windows 11 laptops come in several varieties. From what we can see, a Standard Book 3 (15.6” 1920 x 1080, IPS), Pro (14/16” 2880 x 1800 AMOLED), Pro 360 (13.3” 2800 x 1800 AMOLED) and Ultra (16” 2880 x 1600 AMOLED).

Samsung Galaxy Book3 launch 2 February 2023

We will update the specs after release.

Book 3 standard (may not come to Australia)

15.6” 1920 x 1080, 157ppi, 16:8 IPS

Intel i3-1351U, i5-1335U and i7-1355U

8/2512GB PCIe Gen 4

65W battery

Pro (and there may be a Pro SE)

14 and 16” 2880 x 1800, 16:10 Super AMOLED

Intel i5-1340P

16/256GB PCIe Gen 4

63/76Wh battery and 65W USB-C PD inbox

Pro 360

13.3” 2880 x 1800, Super AMOLED

360° hinge

S-Pen support

Intel/Xe 13 th Gen Core i5-1340p and i7-1360p

Gen Core i5-1340p and i7-1360p 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports

16GB LPDDR5

256GB NVMe

65% keyboard (no number pad)

Ultra

16” 2880 x 1800, 120Hz Super AMOLED

Core i7-13700H or i9-13900H

2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports

HDMI, USB-A and USB-C

32GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4

NVIDIA RTX 4050 (i9 has 4070) GDDR6 6GB (i9-8GB)

100% keyboard with number pad

76Wh battery 136W charger

Common features

All will use 13 th gen Intel Core processors and support

gen Intel Core processors and support Stereo Smart Amp

2 x 5W speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

1080p web camera

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1

Windows 11

Aluminium chassis

Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem additions like Multi Control, Quick Share, Private Share, and Galaxy Notes.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung laptops are always well regarded

Samsung has an excellent reputation for well-made, great-performing Windows laptops. These seem to be at least Intel Evo specs, and there is a lot of choice.

