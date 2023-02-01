Samsung Galaxy Book3, Pro, Pro 360, and Ultra Windows 11 laptops – Launch 2 February 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Windows 11 laptops come in several varieties. From what we can see, a Standard Book 3 (15.6” 1920 x 1080, IPS), Pro (14/16” 2880 x 1800 AMOLED), Pro 360 (13.3” 2800 x 1800 AMOLED) and Ultra (16” 2880 x 1600 AMOLED).

Samsung Galaxy Book3 launch 2 February 2023

We will update the specs after release.

Book 3 standard (may not come to Australia)

  • 15.6” 1920 x 1080, 157ppi, 16:8 IPS
  • Intel i3-1351U, i5-1335U and i7-1355U
  • 8/2512GB PCIe Gen 4
  • 65W battery

Pro (and there may be a Pro SE)

  • 14 and 16” 2880 x 1800, 16:10 Super AMOLED
  • Intel i5-1340P
  • 16/256GB PCIe Gen 4
  • 63/76Wh battery and 65W USB-C PD inbox
Samsung Galaxy Book3

Pro 360

  • 13.3” 2880 x 1800, Super AMOLED
  • 360° hinge
  • S-Pen support
  • Intel/Xe 13th Gen Core i5-1340p and i7-1360p
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports
  • 16GB LPDDR5
  • 256GB NVMe
  • 65% keyboard (no number pad)
Samsung Galaxy Book3

Ultra

  • 16” 2880 x 1800, 120Hz Super AMOLED
  • Core i7-13700H or i9-13900H
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports
  • HDMI, USB-A and USB-C
  • 32GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4
  • NVIDIA RTX 4050 (i9 has 4070) GDDR6 6GB (i9-8GB)
  • 100% keyboard with number pad
  • 76Wh battery 136W charger
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra

Common features

  • All will use 13th gen Intel Core processors and support
  • Stereo Smart Amp
  • 2 x 5W speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
  • 1080p web camera
  • Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1
  • Windows 11
  • Aluminium chassis
  • Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem additions like Multi Control, Quick Share, Private Share, and Galaxy Notes.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung laptops are always well regarded

Samsung has an excellent reputation for well-made, great-performing Windows laptops. These seem to be at least Intel Evo specs, and there is a lot of choice.



