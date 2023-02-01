Samsung Galaxy Book3, Pro, Pro 360, and Ultra Windows 11 laptops – Launch 2 February 2023
The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Windows 11 laptops come in several varieties. From what we can see, a Standard Book 3 (15.6” 1920 x 1080, IPS), Pro (14/16” 2880 x 1800 AMOLED), Pro 360 (13.3” 2800 x 1800 AMOLED) and Ultra (16” 2880 x 1600 AMOLED).
Samsung Galaxy Book3 launch 2 February 2023
We will update the specs after release.
Book 3 standard (may not come to Australia)
- 15.6” 1920 x 1080, 157ppi, 16:8 IPS
- Intel i3-1351U, i5-1335U and i7-1355U
- 8/2512GB PCIe Gen 4
- 65W battery
Pro (and there may be a Pro SE)
- 14 and 16” 2880 x 1800, 16:10 Super AMOLED
- Intel i5-1340P
- 16/256GB PCIe Gen 4
- 63/76Wh battery and 65W USB-C PD inbox
Pro 360
- 13.3” 2880 x 1800, Super AMOLED
- 360° hinge
- S-Pen support
- Intel/Xe 13th Gen Core i5-1340p and i7-1360p
- 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports
- 16GB LPDDR5
- 256GB NVMe
- 65% keyboard (no number pad)
Ultra
- 16” 2880 x 1800, 120Hz Super AMOLED
- Core i7-13700H or i9-13900H
- 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports
- HDMI, USB-A and USB-C
- 32GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4
- NVIDIA RTX 4050 (i9 has 4070) GDDR6 6GB (i9-8GB)
- 100% keyboard with number pad
- 76Wh battery 136W charger
Common features
- All will use 13th gen Intel Core processors and support
- Stereo Smart Amp
- 2 x 5W speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- 1080p web camera
- Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1
- Windows 11
- Aluminium chassis
- Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem additions like Multi Control, Quick Share, Private Share, and Galaxy Notes.
CyberShack’s view – Samsung laptops are always well regarded
Samsung has an excellent reputation for well-made, great-performing Windows laptops. These seem to be at least Intel Evo specs, and there is a lot of choice.
