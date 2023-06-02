Robots in our Homes

Throughout the late 20th century to today, robots have seen an increasing presence in our homes. From the early days of novelty home robots like Aibo to today’s advanced cleaning robots, we’ve been searching for a way to make home life easier and free up time for other activities with the use of house robots.

Since the majority of us vacuum or mop at least once a week, robotic cleaners can save a lot of time in regular households. Moreover, two-thirds of Aussies would purchase a robotic vacuum cleaner, and over 80% of us would accept a robot in the home.

The most common household robots are robotic vacuum cleaners. They’re a popular option that makes it easier to keep up with cleaning and help those who can’t do the vacuuming manually for various reasons. They can often reach places that are difficult to clean with a manual vacuum, such as underneath furniture, and can do a better job of optimising the cleaning path, reducing overlap and ensuring every bit gets done equally.

There are many models to choose from, each having their own merits – but there are a few key elements to a good robot vacuum.

Functionality is paramount, of course – the robot vacuum should do a good job of being a vacuum cleaner. It should be able to navigate the house and cover all the required areas with ease. Ease of use is a crucial element too – the setup, controls, and interface should be accessible to all users – not just the tech savvy.

The robot should be reliable, and integrate seamlessly into your home routine, whether with other smart devices, or by customising run schedules.

Safety is another key element to look for – the robot cleaner should have sophisticated collision avoidance and mechanisms that prevent harm to people, pets, and itself.

A great mapping technology is also paramount in ensuring the robot vacuum learn the layout of your home and cover all crevices and corners.

Lastly, with more and more connected devices coming into our homes, privacy considerations are becoming more important. The company building the robot should offer transparency in its data usage and provide a high level of data security to consumers.

The Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus is designed with these elements in mind, and leverages the advancements in technology over the past decades.

When robotic vacuums first launched, they garnered a bit of a negative reputation for circular machines that would bump around your home, damaging furniture and just generally not being that effective. Furthermore, the necessary slim design of the robots presented multiple challenges when it came to vacuum suction power and what was possible at the time.

This is no longer the case as new technology proves that robot vacuums are genuinely helpful products adding a plethora of functional benefits to our everyday lives. Karen Powell, ANZ Regional Director for Ecovacs Robotics.

Thanks to Ecovacs’ 25 year experience in the industry, with 6 years in Australia, the company has played a big role driving the home robotics industry. Significant innovations in the space have helped bring robot vacuums out of their early days and made them into a powerful way to clean our homes today.

Robot vacuum cleaners of the past often lacked the suction power to really allow them to perform on their own. They worked fine for a quick clean, but couldn’t handle a deep cleaning in the way that a manual vacuum can. Those days are gone.

The Deebot N10 Plus uses an innovative pressure-retention system that provides stable suction for an ideal vacuum action throughout the cleaning cycle. Combined with the Ecovacs brush design, the Deebot N10 Plus is capable of effective cleaning that won’t leave you needing to do a second pass.

Partnered with Deebot N10 Plus’ cutting-edge mapping technology, it ensures a more precise layout of your home and plans out an efficient path resulting to faster cleaning and lesser missed spots. Additionally, cleaning schedule, modes and path can be controlled and customized using the Ecovacs Home app.

Switching from cleaning carpets to hard floors would require swapping the vacuum to a mop, but some robot cleaners can handle both with an onboard water tank.

Like prior Ecovacs cleaners, the N10 Plus can handle mopping in the same cleaning cycle – a trick that’s not found on many other robot vacuums. It uses sensors to avoid mopping carpet, ending the mopping cycle and increasing suction to pick up more dirt.

Emptying manual vacuums can be a chore. Particularly for bagless cleaners that may spread dust back into the air while emptying. Robot cleaners can suffer the same issue, unless they offer an automatic emptying function into their charging receptacle.

Once Deebot completes its cleaning cycle, it automatically empties its dustbin into the charging station receptacle – a bagged system with a new antibacterial filter that prevents dust and allergens from recirculating through the house. The bag can hold 2.5L of dust, meaning you can go quite a while between replacements.

Robot vacuums aren’t the only home robot that helps you keep your home clean – the Winbot W1 Pro is excellent for cleaning vertical surfaces like windows, sliding doors, tiles, and shower glass.

When it comes to cleaning windows, it can be difficult to leave a streak-free finish and ensure you’ve got the whole window done. Robot cleaners are perfectly suited to this task, optimising a path around the whole surface and leaving no spot untouched.

With sophisticated path planning, a wide angle spray action, and powerful suction, the W1 Pro easily handles tough stains with a firm wiping action. Its microfiber cleaning pad allows exceptional water absorption that leaves a streak-free finish on the surface it cleans.

The local launch of Winbot W1 Pro expands Ecovacs’ Australian range to not just cover floors, but windows and tiles as well.

Household robots like the Deebot N10 Plus rival the cleaning power of manual vacuum cleaners, and Winbow W1 Pro brings robotic cleaning power to vertical surfaces too. It’s easier than ever to keep up with household chores. Automating these tasks can free up time to pursue other tasks – or just relax while the cleaning’s done for you.

