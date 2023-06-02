motorola razr 40 Ultra, razr 40 and edge 40 launches today!

motorola’s razr 40 series is the latest foldable from the company, bringing a new design and new hardware to the popular phone.

This new design slims the bezels down even further and narrows the gap from the hinge when the phone is closed.

An updated outer screen on the moto razr 40 Ultra makes the phone even easier to use while closed – it’s the largest secondary screen available on any flip phone. With a rich display that shows notifications, as well as being an excellent viewfinder for the camera, this secondary display is not just relegated to serving notifications. Select apps have been optimised for use on the secondary display, including Spotify, which is a welcome addition – no need to open the phone to find a song.

The regular moto razr 40 features a smaller external display, but maintains all the features you expect from a high-end device, including the stunning main screen.

Exciting changes on the display bring a massive 165Hz refresh rate for ultra smooth animations, and even the secondary screen is capable of 144Hz. There’s also a bump in battery capacity, bringing it up to 3800 mAh. When it’s time to charge, the Razr 40 offers 30W fast charging for easy top-ups.

The razr 40 series brings the highest resolution camera sensors of any Motorola foldable device – a 64 megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation for super smooth shots, and a 32 megapixel front facing camera.

Inside, the phone features a powerful Snapdragon 8+ processor, and options for 8GB or 12GB RAM paired with 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The tall 6.9-inch AMOLED main display is excellent for watching movies on with a 22:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ compatibility.

The moto edge 40 is the companion to the Razr, offering one of the thinnest chassis in its class and a 6.55-inch OLED display with curved edges.

The cameras on board the edge 40 offer a massive f/1.4 aperture – the widest available – for excellent low-light performance and stunning soft focus backgrounds.

The razr 40 Ultra comes in from 13th June starting at $1499 and is available in Infinite Black, Viva Magenta (my personal favourite), and Glacier Blue.

The razr 40 is offered from 10th July starting at $999 and comes in Sage Green, Vanilla White, and Summer Lilac.

The edge 40 will be available from 10th July for $699 and comes in Eclipse Black and Viva Magenta.