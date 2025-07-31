Online Scams in Australia: 1 in 4 Aussies Fall Victim as Mobile Use Grows

Online scams in Australia are a growing threat. New research from Trend Micro shows that 1 in 4 Australians have fallen for a scam. Even worse, 30% of victims only realise it after losing money or not receiving their goods.

These scams are no longer just dodgy emails. Scammers now use social media, mobile messages, and trusted platforms to trick people. One in four victims bought fake products from online marketplaces. Others fell for money-making texts or urgent messages from fake organisations.

Mobile phones are now the scammer’s main tool. Most Australians spend 1 to 8 hours a day on their phones. Yet nearly half don’t use any security software. Many use their phones for banking and shopping, but wrongly assume they’re already protected.

Some think being cautious is enough. But confidence can lead to risk. Scammers often ask people to switch apps mid-chat, or pretend to be a friend, bank, or dating match. These personal tactics make scams feel real.

Online scams in Australia are also hard to talk about. Many victims feel too embarrassed to speak up. This silence hides the true scale of the problem and allows scammers to keep winning.

Trend Micro’s top 5 scam safety tips for Australians

● Don’t trust new or unverified sources: Just because a message, ad, or offer looks legitimate, it doesn’t mean it is. Double-check links, sender details and claims – especially on social media or messaging apps. If it feels urgent or too good to be true, it probably is.

● Avoid switching apps during conversations: Scammers often try to move you to a less secure platform – for example, from Facebook Marketplace to WhatsApp. Stick to the original app and be cautious of anyone pushing for a quick switch (especially when exchanging money or sensitive information).

● Think before you click: Promoted items, job offers, urgent delivery messages or financial advice may seem normal – but always pause before acting. Check the source, and don’t make payments or share personal info unless you’re 100% sure it’s legitimate.

● Use security software on your mobile devices: Phones are a prime target, yet nearly half of Australians don’t use antivirus or mobile security. A trusted security app like Trend Micro ScamCheck provides real-time protection from texts, deepfake videos and risky websites.

● Stay informed on evolving scam tactics: Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics, using new platforms or emotional tricks to catch people off guard. Keep up with the latest scams through trusted sources and media outlets.

Online scams in Australia are evolving fast. But with the right tools and awareness, Aussies can fight back.



