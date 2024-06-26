Motorola Reinvents the Flip Phone with the razr 50 Ultra

Motorola has unveiled the motorola razr 50 ultra, a flip phone with the largest and most intelligent external display in the industry. This new release marks 20 years since the iconic RAZR V3.

The razr 50 ultra features a 4.0” external display powered by AI, offering new ways to interact without opening the phone. Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific, highlighted the brand’s history of innovation. “Motorola redefined mobile phones with the original razr. Today, we’re setting new standards with the razr 50 ultra’s AI capabilities and large external display,” he said.

The phone comes in bold colours: Spring Green, Midnight Blue, and Pantone Color of the Year 2024, Peach Fuzz. It boasts soft vegan leather finishes and a revamped hinge for better durability and ease of use. The razr 50 ultra also includes underwater protection and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to guard against drops and scratches.

motorola Gemini app

The razr 50 ultra allows users to access Google’s Gemini app directly from the external display. This app assists with tasks like planning trips, creating workout routines, and finding recipes. New users receive three months of Gemini Advanced, providing access to Google’s top AI models.

Motorola’s new flip phone also enhances photography. It includes a 50MP main camera with AI features like Adaptive Stabilisation and Long Exposure. The Photo Booth feature, available on both cameras, stitches together four photos for easy sharing.

The motorola razr 50 ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, ensuring fast performance and excellent connectivity. It includes 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 4000mAh battery with wireless and reverse charging capabilities.

Motorola is also expanding its ecosystem with the moto buds+, featuring Sound by Bose.

The motorola razr 50 ultra is available for pre-order from 2 July, with sales starting 17 July. It will be available at major Australian retailers for $1,699. Pre-order customers can redeem a bonus pair of moto buds+.

