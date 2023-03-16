LG TV and Soundbar 2022 model runout sales – bargains on the best of 2022

The LG TV and Soundbar 2022 model runout sale is on while stocks last. Sale until 31/3/23.

LG was the 2022 leader in every category, from its glorious C2 and G2 Evo OLED to the exceptional QNED91 Mini-LED that gave the OLEDs stiff competition in the bright Aussie lounge room. Its soundbars work well with any brand of TV range from the SR95QR, 810W, 9.1.5 Dolby Atmos to the $399 S65Q, 420W, 3.1 with excellent hearing impaired settings for clear voice.

Is an LG TV or soundbar 2022 a good buy? Hell yes.

2022 marked the year of Evo OLED panels, HDMI 2.1 4K@120Hz, huge leaps forward in AI image control and, importantly, LG webOS 22 that finally has 10Play and Paramount+. The 2023 models will be here soon, but they are incremental improvements. So, these are bargains.

We don’t have an exhaustive list of runout prices, but here are a few we have seen at Harvey Norman and other stores. But as always, shop around but don’t wait too long to bag the bargains.

TVs

LG 2022 TV range – good, better, best and superlative

Soundbars

LG 2022 Soundbar range – something completely different

Most prices include local delivery.

LG AU website

CyberShack LG News and Reviews

LG supports CyberShack and we present this for reader interest.

Post Horizontal Banner