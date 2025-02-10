LG CES 2025: Transparent OLEDs, QNED TVs & More

LG is redefining entertainment and gaming at CES 2025. Their latest lineup showcases cutting-edge technology designed to enhance your home experience.

LG’s Transparent OLEDs offer stunning visuals while blending seamlessly into any space. These futuristic displays provide vivid images while maintaining transparency, making them perfect for modern homes, offices, and retail environments. Whether used as an interactive store display or a stylish home TV, these screens redefine versatility.

LG’s QNED TVs combine Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology to deliver superior picture quality. The result? Exceptional colour accuracy, deep blacks, and stunning brightness. Whether you’re streaming the latest blockbuster or diving into a high-action game, LG’s QNED TVs bring every scene to life with breathtaking realism.

Gamers will love LG’s UltraGear monitors. With ultra-fast refresh rates and low latency, they deliver smooth, immersive gameplay. These monitors are built for competitive eSports and cinematic open-world adventures, ensuring a lag-free and responsive experience. If you want an edge over the competition, UltraGear is the way to go.

Turn any room into a cinema with LG’s CineBeam projectors. These 4K projectors provide sharp images and vibrant colours, bringing the big-screen experience home.

LG CES 2025 showcase also highlights AI integration. With ThinQ technology, LG devices work together seamlessly, making smart home management effortless.

LG continues to push boundaries, making entertainment and gaming more immersive than ever.

