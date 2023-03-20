Arlo Pro 5 2K security camera – higher specs, lower cost

The Arlo Pro 5 2K security camera supports 2.4 and 5Ghz Wi-Fi and has higher resolution image capture at the new lower price of A$329.

It is also ready for Arlo’s soon-to-be-released Arlo Home Security System hardware. It will offer a keypad sensor hub, eight-function all-in-one sensors, Arlo low-band mesh, 4G and battery backup, and professional 24/7 live security monitoring (now live in the US) – more to come when it is available here.

Arlo Pro 5 2K security camera

We will be reviewing this soon, so here are the salient points.

Price: $329 for one, $599 for two, and $1099 for four.

Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support: Automatically connect to the strongest network available between 5GHz or 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for the strongest possible connection. It also supports Arlo’s sensor hub low-band for an extended distance.

Supports existing MB4000, VMB4500, VMB4540, and VMB5000 base stations as well.

XL battery and increased battery Life: Up to 30% longer than the Pro 4, allowing users to charge their camera less often.

2K Video with HDR: High-performance lenses ensure clear detail in every picture.

160-Degree Viewing Angle: Keep an eye on what matters most with a wider field of view

Integrated Spotlight: Colour night vision.

Built-In Smart Siren: Trigger the siren remotely or automatically during an event.

Colour Night Vision: See videos in colour rather than traditional black and white.

Two-Way Audio: Listen and speak to visitors with full duplex audio that reduces wind and noise.

Wire-Free and Weather-Resistance: Easily install indoors or outdoors.

Magnetic Connections: Easily add on accessories such as a solar panel charger, water-resistant outdoor charging cable, and XL capacity battery/housing.

Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation, and control.

1-year warranty

The Arlo Pro 5 is Arlo’s most secure and reliable security camera to date. Integrating three wireless technologies, the familiar Arlo XL design. It supports the current Arlo Secure Apps and the soon-to-be-released Arlo sensor hub. Bradley Little, Arlo Vice President of Sales — APAC.

Difference between Alro Pro 4 and Pro 5

Dual-Band Wi-Fi, support for Arlo’s new low-band mesh security hub and Low Power Mode provides up to 30% more battery life.

