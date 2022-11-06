Arlo Cashback promotion and new Pro 5S 2K camera

The Arlo Cashback promotion runs until 1 January 2023, when buyers can save up to $150 on the popular Arlo Pro 4 and Ultra 2 camera kits.

The savings are available from participating retailers (not disclosed) or Arlo online.

CyberShack’s overview of the Arlo ecosystem has details on both models Arlo is for every home and budget – the camera system explained.

Arlo Cashback Promotion Australia

On two product lines and some accessories

Arlo Pro 4 2K HDR Wi-Fi (or Smart Hub compatible if you have one).

2-Camera Kit: $50 cash back

3-Camera Kit: $100

4-Camera Kit: $150

Arlo Ultra 2 4K with Smart Hub

3-Camera Kit: $150

2-Camera Kit: $50

Both have inbuilt LEDs for colour night video and removable, rechargeable batteries.

New Arlo Pro 5S 2K camera

Not in Australia yet (US site), this new camera has a tri-band – either dual-band 2.4GHz or 5Ghz home Wi-Fi or a new Arlo SecureLink band (a low-power band for better battery life and greater hacking security – details to come).

Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support: Automatically connect to the strongest network available between 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

SecureLink Connection: Pair with Arlo Home Security System through Arlo SecureLink for continuous connectivity during internet and power outages, stronger encryption and longer range and battery life

Increased Battery Life: Up to 30% longer battery life than the Pro 4. Users gain access to an all-new low-power mode to charge their cameras less often

2K Video with HDR: High-performance lenses ensure crystal-clear detail in every picture

160° Viewing Angle

Integrated Spotlight enables colour night video

Built-In Smart Siren triggers a silent or audio alarm

Full-duplex two-way Audio: Listen and speak to visitors – efficacy depends on Wi-Fi signal strength

Wire-Free and Weather-Resistant for indoors or outdoors

Accessories: Solar panel charger, waterproof outdoor charging cable, and XL capacity battery/housing

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

With it is a new Arlo Secure App

No firm details yet, and these could be US-exclusive.

Updated Emergency Response centre for high-level user control, allowing users to request emergency personnel; Emergency Response provides real-time status updates via SMS or phone call while emergency personnel are in transit.

Time-saving Automations can be programmed to trigger events such as geofencing, mode changes, schedules, alarms and more.

